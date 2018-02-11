50ft climbing obstacle course opening INSIDE The Centre in Livingston

WITH its multitude of fashion retailers, it is more known for bargain-seeking shoppers than thrill-seeking adrenaline junkies.

But adventurous visitors to The Centre in Livingston will soon have the opportunity to combine their shopping trip with an adrenaline-pumping climbing experience thanks to a new installation due to open this Spring.

The £1 million Aerial Adventures course will give shoppers the chance to climb almost 50 feet above the centre on two unique climbing frames.

The innovative ‘HiRide’ structure, located in the winter garden, will see adrenaline junkies fly down a zipline, before tackling an obstacle course packed with a 100m obstacle course 50 feet in the air, featuring rolling logs and a swinging bridge.

On the mezzanine level 13-metre ‘HiClimb’ will challenge climbers to ascend a frame featuring a variety of different obstacles including foam totem poles, cargo nets, rope ladders and hanging discs.

Once climbers reach the top, they can then move onto the ‘HiFall,’ taking participants high into the air before dropping them ‘rapidly but safely’ back to the ground.

The centre’s director, Patrick Robbertze, said: “We want to give our shoppers, especially families with children of all ages, the best possible day out with something new and innovative in 2018 and we are confident the launch of these adventure activities will take shopping in Livingston to a completely new level.

“Visitors will now have the chance to spend the entire day at The Centre, with over 150 stores and restaurants, under one roof, where they can now ‘shop, eat, meet and play’.”

The new project will also include a 600 sq ft, soft play area across three levels for children up to 12 years old, with a separate area for babies and toddlers and a 60-seater café with an additional break out area and spectator seating in the winter garden.

The Edinburgh-based firm have previously designed similar courses for shopping malls in the likes of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

They also designed the interior of the Edinburgh Indoor Climbing Arena at Ratho and it is hoped this new installation will create around 30 jobs in the centre.

Mark Murray, Managing Director at Aerial Adventures, said: “We are very excited to be bringing our range of unique, family fun-based, adventure activities to The Centre and to be able to create 30 new jobs for the town.

“We can’t wait for the people of Livingston and further afield to experience these unique and exhilarating activities.”