Appeal over missing woman in Bonnyrigg

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information to trace a a woman reported missing in Bonnyrigg.

Susan Helen Arnold, known as Helen, was last seen at her home in Douglas Crescent on Wednesday January 3.

A friend then went round to the address at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday 7th January, however, the 63-year-old was not within the property.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish Helen’s whereabouts are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, 5ft 1inch tall with a medium build, short brown hair and always wearing glasses. Helen may be wearing a light blue walking jacket.

Inspector Helen Miller said: “It has been potentially five days since anyone saw Helen and we are eager to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.

“Anyone who knows where we can find Helen, or who has information that can assist with our ongoing inquiry should contact police immediately.

“In addition, we’d also ask Helen to get in touch as soon as possible to let us know she is alright.”

Anyone with information can contact Bonnyrigg Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2742 of the 7th January.