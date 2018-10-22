CCTV appeal after attempted robbery on Dunbar service station

Police in East Lothian have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into a “brazen” attempted robbery in Dunbar.

The incident happened at the Rigg Service Station in Belhaven Road at around 7.40pm on Sunday, 7 October.

Officers believe that the male shown shown in the CCTV image may be able to assist them with their enquiries and are appealing to anyone who recognises him to contact them.

He is described as white, aged 20 to 30 years, around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build on top and with slimmer legs.

In the image he is wearing a dark grey hooded top with a dark-coloured rectangular patch across the chest with green/yellow writing, black gloves, black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh of Dalkeith CID said: “This was a brazen attempt to rob a local business. Anyone with any information or who may recognise the male shown in the image is asked contact the police as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3533 of 7th October, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

