Competitors gather for annual European stone stacking championships in Dunbar

it all stacks up to be one of the most unusual events ever held in the Lothians.

The European stone stacking championship took place in Dunbar over the weekend.

The contest, which was organised by artist James Craig Page, saw stackers from home and abroad taking part and included workshops as well as competitions Speaking before the event, Mr Page told the BBC that stone stacking was a “mindful activity which teaches you meditation without even having to try”.

“If you spend 20 minutes doing that you really feel rejuvenated and it’s like your soul comes alive,” he added.

The Dunbar coastline with its many shapes, sizes, and colours of stones is said to be ideal for the activity as a “rock-stacker heaven”.

The stone-balancing competitions at the weekend covered both the most-artistic and the highest number of stones balanced vertically.