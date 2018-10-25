Dog days for neighbour Charlie as he wins award

AN EAST Lothian man has been recognised for selfless generosity towards his neighbours at a national awards ceremony celebrating random acts of kindness across the country.

Charlie Stewart was nominated for a ‘Good Neighbour Award’ by a resident at Castle Rock Edinvar’s housing development in Tranent after taking on responsibility for her dog when she was unable to look after her.

Mr Stewart’s neighbour moved to the housing complex after suffering a number of falls and was concerned she may have to give up beloved Jack Russell Millie.

But after Charlie stepped in to help out with everyday tasks, he offered to walk the lovable pooch, with the pair becoming firm friends in the process.

Mr Stewart also comes in three times a day and helps other residents who struggle to exercise their pets, as well as with other household tasks, to make their lives a bit easier.

His neighbour’s family say they can’t thank Charlie enough and know how much they all owe him for his help since she moved there and put him forward for the award, hosted by property management firm Places for People.

The group owns or manages over 195,000 homes, operates over 120 leisure facilities and provides services to more than 500,000 people across the UK.

Charlie was invited to the annual awards event in York, where he joined dozens of other winners in picking up their prizes.

Charlie admitted he was “shocked and delighted” to receive his nomination.

He said: “It was such a surprise to be nominated as there’s so many people doing so much good work in this community. Helping others is honestly what gets me out of bed in the mornings.”

He added: “When I moved here four years ago, I couldn’t even walk myself, but I was determined to help my neighbours by taking their dogs out in my wheelchair whenever I could.”

Mr Stewart continued: “I’m delighted that my neighbours have been able to keep their beloved pets as a result.”

Charlie was among 37 Places for People customers to receive a Good Neighbour Award at a special lunchtime ceremony.

Presenting the winners with their awards, David Cowans, group chief executive of Places for People, said: “It is always an honour to host the Good Neighbour Awards, which allow us to celebrate and say thank you for the extraordinary contributions and selfless acts of people living in our neighbourhoods.”

“All of the nominees put forward are truly inspirational, dedicating their time and efforts to make a difference to their communities and neighbour’s lives. The fact that these individuals don’t realise what they do is special makes them all the more deserving of our appreciation. We are very fortunate to have such wonderful people living in our communities.”