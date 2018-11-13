Driver, 64, critical in hospital after BMW smash near North Berwick

A 64-year-old has bee left in a critical condition in hospital after their BMW smashed into a wall near North Berwick.

The crash happened on the A198 southbound, on the approach to Auldhame, around 4.20pm yesterday when a black BMW 4 Series left the road and collided with a wall.

The 64-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed in both directions until 10.30pm while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Inspector Richard Latto of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “The driver is currently described as critical and our enquiries into this collision continue.

“As part of this, I’d urge anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area beforehand and who could have information of relevance to contact us.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the nearby residents who came to the driver’s aid and quickly contacted emergency services.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2569 of 12th November.

