East Coast bus customers able to use Contactless payments from tomorrow

Customers travelling on EastCoast bus services will be able to pay for their fare using Contactless from tomorrow.

The technology has been fitted to all EastCoast buses vehicles to provide customers with a quick and convenient payment option from Thursday, December 20th.

VISA or MasterCard payment cards will be accepted, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

READ MORE: New fleet of East Coast Buses designed to ‘exceed customer expectations’

Nigel Serafini, commercial director from Lothian, said: “This is the first time that contactless payment will be accepted for journeys on our services between Edinburgh and East Lothian.

"We are sure this will be a welcome addition to the county and will complement our existing range of value for money ticketing and payment choices for our customers, providing a seamless and convenient way to pay for your ticket.”

EastCoast buses are now a regular sight on the roads of East Lothian, supporting the local economy and providing vital transport links for the whole community.

Since operation began in August 201, the business has introduced additional routes and services including a new Nightbus service.

This combination of development measures and dedication to customer service has resulted in customer growth of over 52% to date.

More information can be found on www.eastcoastbuses.co.uk

East Coast Buses is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lothian.