East Lothian coastal route reopens following two-car crash

The East Lothian coastal route has reopened following a two-car collision earlier today.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon, between Longniddry Bents and Seton Sands on the B1348.

The busy stretch of road was closed and motorists were urged to use the A198 through Longniddry and Drem while emergency services cleared the scene.

It is understood there are no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Police Scotland Control Rooms informed drivers the road had reopened at around 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a road traffic accident involving two vehicles on the B1348 at around 2.20pm on Sunday, 6 May.”