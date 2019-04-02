10,000 new homes in pipeline for West of Edinburgh

Applications and proposals for housing in west Edinburgh could total over 10,000 new homes in the area.

If current plans, and future proposals are given the green light, the west of the city could absorb thousands of new homes.

To the north of the Riccarton Village site, or the “Garden District”, is a plan by Murray Estates for Redheughs Village which would initially deliver 1,320 residential units.

If all phases are approved the area, which is also on green belt land, would deliver 6,000 homes in total. The application was called in by Scottish ministers in early 2018 and a final decision is still outstanding.

To the west, land on both sides of the tram line near the Gyle Shopping Centre has been earmarked by developer Parabola.

About 43 acres of undeveloped land to the south of the Edinburgh Park business park would be transformed under the plans. It will bring 1,800 residential units to the city.

A council decision to refuse 1,400 new homes at Maybury by West Craigs Ltd and Dunedin Canmore was overturned by Scottish Ministers with plans to complete the development by 2025.

More than 600 homes near Cammo estate have also been lodged by CALA and David Wilson.