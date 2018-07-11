10-year-old mauled by Akita dog in West Lothian

A boy has sustained serious injuries in an attack by a dog.

The mixed-breed attacked the 10-year-old on Monday evening, biting him on his face and head.

Police have since charged a 48-year-old woman in connection with the incident, which took place in Blackridge, West Lothian.

The dog has been seized by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a 48-year-old woman in connection with a dog attack in Blackridge.

“The incident took place at around 9pm on Monday in the Park Road area, when a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

“Police Scotland has taken possession of a mixed-breed dog and are awaiting a decision by the procurator fiscal regarding any further action in relation to the animal.

“The woman has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”