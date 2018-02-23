12 of the most dog-friendly places in Edinburgh

Our dogs are our best friends, so why leave them at home in a pooch-friendly city like Edinburgh?

If you can’t bear to part from your furry friend, here are some of our favourite Edinburgh places that welcome dogs with open arms.

Summerhall

Relaxed arts and events hub Summerhall is extremely dog-friendly, and even has six resident dogs belonging to staff members.

Well behaved dogs on a lead are welcome to enjoy art exhibitions with their owners, or enjoy a drink in on-site pub and restaurant, the Royal Dick.

Visit: 1 Summerhall Place, EH9 1PL - summerhall.co.uk

The Stockbridge Tap

The first Edinburgh pub to display one of the ‘Dugs Welcome’ stickers now commonly seen all over the city, The Stockbridge Tap has plenty of canine regulars, particularly at weekends.

If you love good ales and dogs you’ll be in heaven here.

Visit: 2-6 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HN - facebook.com/thestockbridgetap

Mouse Hole Deli

Pop into this Portobello deli for everything from artisan bread and croissants to cheese and cooked meats, and feel free to bring your pup along.

Visit: 131 Portobello High Street, EH15 1AF - facebook.com/themousehole

Mama Said

A centrally-located convenience store on Cockburn Street, selling groceries, alcohol, sweets and more, Mama Said has its own resident dog, Mr Randolph Mortimer who is keen to meet other visiting pooches.

Visit: 42-44 Cockburn Street, EH1 1PB

Caley Sample Room

A welcoming and cosy gastropub in the Dalry area, the Caley Sample Room has great beer options for both humans and dogs.

Their special dog menu also features other edible treats.

Located close to Harrison Park and the Union Canal, this is a great spot to rest and recharge after a long dog walk.

Visit: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JR - thecaleysampleroom.co.uk

Filament Coffee Roastery

Recently opened in Trinity, Filament Coffee Roastery is the only specialist coffee shop in the area, and it’s also extremely dog-friendly.

Dogs must be kept on a lead while in the cafe, but otherwise they are welcome to make themselves at home while you enjoy a cup of joe.

Visit: 44-44A East Trinity Road, EH5 3DJ - filamentcoffee.com

Cork & Cask

A small but well-stocked independent bottle shop, Cork & Cask in Marchmont often has their own resident daschund, Jemima, keeping a watchful eye on proceedings from her bed behind the counter.

Visiting dogs are more than welcome to venture inside and help their human decide on the right beer, wine or spirit for the occasion.

Visit: 136 Marchmont Road, EH9 1AQ - corkandcask.co.uk

The Dog House

Home of Hero the English bulldog, The Dog House is a fun and quirky Newington bar where furry customers might even be more welcome than human ones.

Take advantage of their regular cocktail deals and enjoy a night out with your dog safely in tow.

Visit: 18-24 Clerk Street, EH8 9HX - facebook.com/TheDogHouseEdinburgh

The Espy

Beach-themed and appropriately chilled out, The Espy in Portobello offers everything from tea and cake to beer and nachos.

Dogs have their own designated area at the back of the bar, which can be accessed via the ‘Dug Door’ at the side of the pub.

Visit: 62-64 Bath Street, EH15 1HF - facebook.com/The-Espy

Tippi

Unique antique interiors shop, Tippi, is named after the owner’s border terrier, who is usually on hand to greet both two and four-legged guests.

Visiting dogs will be offered treats and water while their owners browse.

Visit: 144 Bruntsfield Place, EH10 4ER - tippiuk.com

Bacco

This Italian wine shop and bar also serves a huge selection of cheese and antipasti, and dogs are always welcome to join in the fun.

Visit: 136 Dundas Street, EH3 5DQ - bacco-wine.co.uk

The Wally Dug

As you might have guessed from the name, dogs are popular guests at this cosy New Town bar, where furry friends are often offered a drink before human customers.

Visit: 32 Northumberland Street, EH3 6LS