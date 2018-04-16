12-year-old boy missing since Sunday found safe and well

A 12-year-old boy reported missing from the south of the city has been found safe and well.

Jamie Boyd was last seen at around 6.20pm on Sunday 15 April near to the Toby Carvery premises in the Howdenhall Road area of Gracemount.

He had failed to return home or make contact with anyone but has since been found following a search by the public and police.

Police Scotland have now announced Jamie was found safe and well in the Edinburgh area during the night.

The 12-year-old was found in Peffermill Road at around 5.50am on Monday 16th April.

The public are thanked for their assistance with this appeal.