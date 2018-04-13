13 tempting online discount deals for Edinburgh locals

Here's the best of what Groupon, itison and all the others have to offer.

Whether you fancy a nice meal out or a day at the spa, here are the best online deals in Edinburgh at the moment.

Love sushi? Bonsai have a great offer on

Formal dining

Lunch for two at Michelin-starred restaurant 21212

It would normally set you back £64 to enjoy lunch at Paul Kitching’s 21212 restaurant - one of only 12 Michelin-starred restaurants in Scotland.

With this deal, you’ll be treated to three courses of gourmet food. At the time of purchase, you’ll also be given the option to upgrade to lunch for four people (£95) or dinner for two (£99) or four (£195).

Treat yourself to a relaxing spa day

£49 - more info



Sunday lunch and 'unlimited' hors d'oeuvres for two at Malmaison

Save 25 per cent on this Sunday lunch deal at boutique hotel Malmaison on Leith’s Shore.

After enjoying the soup of the day, you’ll be invited to tuck into as much fresh salad, pâté, cured meats, and artisan bread as you can eat, along with a selection of cheeses, dressings, and chutneys.

Don’t forget to leave room for the main event - either a classic brunch dish (think eggs Benedict) or a classic Sunday roast with all the trimmings.

£29.95 - more info



Choice of any main, sirloin or rib-eye steak meal for two at The Rosehip

For just £19, you and a friend can tuck into succulent steak at stylish independent restaurant The Rosehip on Rose Street.

Normally priced at more than £40, you’ll be saving more than 55 per cent.

£19 - more info



Five-course tasting menu with cocktails for two at No 11

You would usually pay more than £120 for two people to enjoy a five-course tasting menu and cocktails at hidden gem, No 11 brasserie.

Diners can look forward to the likes of confit of duck bonbons, pan-fried pork cheeks and crème brûlée, washed down with a sparkling cocktail each.

£59 - more info



Casual dining

Two regular burritos for takeaway at Bonnie Burrito

Popular Mexican eatery Bonnie Burrito on Gorgie Road are offering customers 30 per cent or more off on the purchase of burritos for takeaway.

You can upgrade to receive three burritos for £10.50, or five burritos for £16.50, with your choice of fillings.

£7 - more info



South and North Indian buffet for two at Shri Bheema's Indian Restaurant

Many online deals aren’t applicable at weekends, but this Indian lunch buffet is an exception.

Visit Shri Bheema's Leith premises on Constitution Street on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, and you’ll be invited to tuck into all of the starters, curries and sides your heart desires.

£12 - more info



£25’s worth of tapas at Tapa, Leith

Tucked away behind the Shore in Leith, Tapa is a highly-rated tapas restaurant, serving up traditional Spanish dishes.

With this deal, you can get £25 worth of tapas for just £10, and multiple vouchers can be used at one time for larger groups.

£10 - more info



£20’s worth of sushi at Bonsai Bar Bistro

Spend £10 and enjoy £20 worth of sushi between two with this offer from West Richmond-based Japanese restaurant, Bonsai.

£10 - more info



Things to do

Ticket to The Rum Festival at The Biscuit Factory

Usually priced at £20, you can get a ticket for The Rum Festival (Friday 28 and Saturday 29 September 2018) for just £9.95 with this online offer.

The price includes a reggae rum punch cocktail, a branded souvenir glass and a brochure.

£9.95 - more info



One-hour virtual reality experience for up to four people at The Realm VR

For something totally out of the ordinary, book in for a virtual reality experience at The Realm VR in Gorgie.

VR options may include Star Trek, Paranormal Activity, Google Earth and Space Pirate. The experience normally costs £40.

£21 - more info



Two-hour paintball session with 100 balls and snacks for four people at Urban Paintball

Usually costing more than £70, you’ll save a massive 94 per cent if you buy this paintballing deal for four players.

Located on Leith Walk, the arena has space for up to 20 players over the age of 11 - you can easily upgrade your deal to add more team members.

£4 - more info



Spas

Spa day with choice of two treatments for two at Village Spa

Treat yourself and a friend to a day of luxury at Village Spa, where you’ll both be able to choose two relaxing treatments, as well as use the spa facilities.

Normally £178, this experience would make a lovely gift.

£95 - more info



Four treatments each and afternoon tea for two at Bannatyne’s Spa

Indulge in ultimate relaxation at Bannatyne’s Spa, where you can use all of the facilities, enjoy four treatments (including a massage, facial and manicure or pedicure) and then finish off the experience with a delicious afternoon tea.

You can currently get more than 50 per cent off this spa afternoon, making it a fantastic deal.

£109 - more info