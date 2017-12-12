14-year-old discovered dead in south Edinburgh flat

AN investigation has been launched after the body of a 14-year-old boy was discovered in a flat in the Southside area of Edinburgh.

Liam Rodgers was pronounced dead at the premises on West Richmond Street at 11:20 on Sunday.

A call had been put in to the emergency services to say that he wasn’t breathing.

The death is being treated as unexplained pending further police enquiries.

Friends and family of the teenager have set up a Facebook page, ‘Liam Rodgers GBNF’, and are planning an event tomorrow evening at Saughton Mains that will see lanterns released into the sky in tribute.

One of the heartfelt posts reads: “Liam 2 days have passed and it still does not feel real. You were the kindest boy and everyone who knew you loved you. You didn’t have a bad bone in your body. So many amazing memories. You are missed by all and your memory will live on forever in all of us. 1 of a kind taken far to soon. R. I. P GBNF”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to a residential address in the south side area of the city around 11.20am on Sunday, December 10, following the death of a 14-year-boy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and support is being offered to his family at this very difficult time.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The lantern tribute to Liam will take place at 7pm on Wednesday evening outside the Busy Bee pub, friends of the teenager are urged to show up to show their respects.