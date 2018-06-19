15 Edinburgh Fringe comedy shows you should book now to avoid disappointment

August may feel a lifetime away, but it won’t be long until Edinburgh Festival and Fringe season rolls around.

If you want to be prepared, beat the crowds and take advantage of any special preview or two-for-one discounts, the time to buy your Festival tickets is now, especially if you’re a comedy fan.

Here are 15 of last year’s most highly rated comedians who are likely to have busy or even sell-out shows this time around - book your ticket while you still can.

Colin Cloud: Psycho(Logical)

A magician and a comedian rolled into one, Colin Cloud's astounding deductions and outrageous stunts have stunned audiences worldwide.

His new show, Psycho(logical), is a thrill ride where your thoughts and imaginations will guide and mislead you before ultimately revealing the truth.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/colin-cloud-psycho-logical



Luke Wright, Poet Laureate

Hailed as “the best performance poet around”, Luke Wright is using his 2018 Fringe show to launch his bid for Poet Laureate.

Flamboyant, political and funny, Wright will win you over effortlessly.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/luke-wright-poet-laureate



Jay Lafferty: Wheesht!

Number five in the top 10 best-reviewed comedy shows at Edinburgh Fringe 2017, Jay Lafferty is a shining star on the British comedy scene.

Her new show examines the pros and cons of being quiet. After a lifetime of being told to pipe down, Jay never expected the trouble that would come from holding her tongue.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jay-lafferty-wheesht



Paul Sinha: The Two Ages of Man

Returning to Edinburgh after last year’s sell-out run, Paul Sinha is 48 and is pondering the unthinkable - is he over the hill?

The Two Ages of Man explores Sinha’s two decades of juggling disparate careers, loneliness, heartbreak, a multitude of vices and an overwhelming urge to show off his general knowledge. But, as one problem disappears, another suddenly emerges.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/paul-sinha-the-two-ages-of-man



Phil Nichol: Your Wronger

Expanding on last year’s hit show, Your Wrong, Phil Nichol is back at the Fringe with new performance, Your Wronger.

Looking at the same themes, Nichol will touch on his older brother Andrew’s severe car accident and the resulting five-week-long coma, bringing up the topics of faith, family, pain and love.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/phil-nichol-your-wronger



Lauren Pattison: Peachy

After a year of awards, nominations and sold-out shows, Lauren Pattison is back in Edinburgh with a show focussing on some new home truths.

Look forward to a dose of her wicked, warm and authentic brand of humour.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/lauren-pattison-peachy



Rose Matafeo: Horndog

A familiar face for viewers of TV panel show, Have I Got News For You Rose Matafeo presents an hour of critically acclaimed stand-up, sketch and mid-20s angst at this year’s Fringe, all focusing on the concept of ‘horniness’.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/rose-matafeo-horndog



Fin Taylor: When Harassy Met Sally

No stranger to five star reviews or sell-out shows, Fin Taylor has chosen to explore the war of the sexes, after previously riffing on the themes of race and politics.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/fin-taylor-when-harassy-met-sally



Desiree Mother F*cking Burch

Brash and provocative, Desiree Burch has appeared on the likes of Live at the Apollo, The Mash Report, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Roast Battle, QI and Have I Got News For You.

In her third stand-up hour at the Fringe, the comedian will prove exactly why critics are dubbing her a star on the rise.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/desiree-mother-f-cking-burch



Larry Dean: Bampot

After debuting on Live at the Apollo and selling out an international tour, Larry Dean will present his Fringe audience with a new hour’s worth of musings on Scottishness, sodomites and self-esteem.

Charming, silly and relatable, Dean is sure to win over yet more fans at this year’s festival.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/larry-dean-bampot



Pierre Novellie: See Novellie, Hear Novellie, Speak Novellie

Born in South Africa and raised on the Isle of Man, Pierre Novellie is an unusual individual creating satire for people who feel as alienated as he does.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/pierre-novellie-see-novellie-hear-novellie-speak-novellie



Lou Conran: At Least I’m Not Dog Poo Darren

Lou Conran’s new show is about presumption, misunderstandings and misgivings. And - as you might have guessed from the name - a man called Darren.

Billed as hilarious by many reviewers, Conran will remind you that there’s always someone worse off than you with her expertly delivered stories.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/lou-conran-at-least-i-m-not-dog-poo-darren



Jordan Brookes: Bleed

Combining surreal humour with stand-up comedy, Jordan Brookes was nominated for a best comedy show award at last year’s Fringe, and won’t disappoint audiences this time around either.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jordan-brookes-bleed



Jason Byrne: You Can Come in, But Don’t Start Anything

If you’re a fan of mad comedy and out-there stunts, Jason Byrne has plenty of new ones planned for his 2018 Fringe run.

No stranger to TV performances, Byrne is even more engaging and brilliant in the flesh.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jason-byrne-you-can-come-in-but-don-t-start-anything



Jess Robinson: No Filter

Expect celebrity impressions, musical comedy and stunning vocal gymnastics at Jess Robinson’s impressive live show this August.

Backed up by a talented live band, Robinson will treat the audience to hits from the likes of Shakira, Lady Gaga and even Kate Bush.

More info - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jess-robinson-no-filter