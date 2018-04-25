‘155 screenings in 24 hours’ Avengers fever hits Edinburgh

Have your say

Edinburgh is gearing up for a starring role in one of the most anticipated films of the year, and Avengers fever is hitting the Capital.

Edinburgh was chosen to host Holywood stars for a series of momentous battle scenes in Avengers: Infinity War and it appears that residents in the Capital are keen to see the city ‘in action’

Well, that is if cinema screenings are to be believed.

155 showings of the latest blockbuster from Marvel will be shown in the first 24 hours of its release, including a number of midnight screenings.

Ocean Terminal is hosting a whopping 35 showings in a 24 hour period, with 8 midnight showings, while Fountain Park showing the film 33 times in 24 hours, with 7 midnight screenings.

We also looked at screenings in Fort Kinnaird, Omni Centre, Dominion, Wester Hailes, Lothian Road, and the Cameo.