16 charged over football attacks after Hearts Murrayfield game

Police have charged 16 men over football-related disorder in Edinburgh.

The group, aged between 15 and 22, have each been charged with a public disorder offence, while 11 of the men have also been charged with a total of 22 assault offences after five men were attacked during incidents in the Gorgie and Dalry areas of the capital on October 21.

Hearts defeated St Johnstone 1-0 in a match played at Murrayfield on the day of the disorder.

Sergeant Alex Dickson said: “A number of people, who were just going about their business, were subject to attacks following a match in the city and a robust investigation has been underway since this time.

“It is the minority of people who attend football matches with the intention of causing disorder.”

All 16 males are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at later dates.