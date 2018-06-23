178th Royal Highland Show gets underway

It is less horsing around and more a moo-mentous showcase of prize animals who take centre stage at Scotland’s biggest annual agriculture show.

And the 178th celebration of all things farming has so far enjoyed two days of top weather and close competition.

But it’s not just the livestock on display at The Royal Highland Show – this year’s event sees a major focus on Scottish food and drink, with appearances from some of the country’s leading chefs and producers – including Neil Forbes, Chef Director at Café St Honore’ and Carina Contini, Chef Director at Contini Restaurants.

Visitors are also in for a musical treat with a acts from across the musical spectrum performing throughout the day.

Back by popular demand music the Farmers and Farmers Wives Choir will be singing in the main ring.

Catch Singing Kettle folk singer Artie Trezise in the Clock Area, the Duncan Black Ceilidh Band at the West Stage or winner of The Voice 2015 Stevie McCrorie at the West Stage.

“I have heard nothing but great things about the Royal Highland Show, so I am hugely looking forward to performing,” said Stevie. “The crowds can expect some popular covers as well as my own material from my album and recent E.P. “Alive”, which will be performed with my live band.”

