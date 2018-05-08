2-year-old hit by bus on St John’s Road

A 2-year-old was hit by a bus during rush hour last night on St John’s Road.

The incident happened on St John’s Road just before Drum Brae roundabout bringing traffic to a standstill.

Police and emergency services attended the scene to check on the boy.

The child sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to St John’s Road at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 7th May following a collision involving a two-year-old boy and a bus.

Police and emergency services rushed to St John's Road just before 6pm last night. Picture; Google Maps

“The child sustained minor injuries and was checked over by ambulance staff as a precaution.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

