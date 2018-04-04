20 fire fighters tackle blaze at West Granton

A fire has broken out at a property on West Granton Road with 20 fire fighters on the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the fire at West Granton Road at 07:50 this morning.

A spokesperson for SFRS has confirmed that the fire is at a residential property.

A team of 20 fire fighters arrived on site to tackle the blaze.

The road was closed between Royston Mains Road and Pilton Drive North with bus services diverted.

At 09:15 it was confirmed that the road had been reopened to all traffic.

No casualties have been reported.

More as we get it...

