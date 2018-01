A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in the city centre.

The incident happened at around 12.10am on Sunday August 13 2017 in the Opal Lounge on George Street.

A then 22-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Officers would like to extend their sincere thanks to the public for their assistance with this investigation.

The 25-year-old is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 7th February 2018.