28-year-old charged following Shandwick Place assault

A man has been charged following an assault in the West End.

A 52-year-old man had suffered serious injuries after being assaulted outside the Rat Pack pub on Shandwick Place in the early hours of Sunday 1st April.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This has been a priority investigation for the VRU over the past 6 weeks with numerous lines of inquiry followed, and I would particularly like to thank the public and media for their assistance with our appeals.”

A 28-year-old man has now been charged in connection with this incident and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.