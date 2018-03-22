30 arrested in city wide crackdown on motorbike crimes

An operation launched following large-scale motorcycle disorder across Edinburgh earlier this year has concluded with over 30 people now arrested.

Operation Pellucid was launched as a result of various incidents, which took place in the Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar areas on Saturday January 13.

The offenses resulted in two members of the public sustaining minor injuries following a collision on Ferry Road, while signifant damage was also caused to the Jack Kane Sports Centre in Niddrie.

As a result of continued inquiries by the dedicated Operation Pellucid team, 104 witnesses were traced and spoken to and 32 males, aged between 15 and 33 were subsequently charged with a total of 133 offences.

In addition, 22 ASBOs were issued and various pieces of intelligence were gathered for assisting with future investigations.

Reports will now be submitted to both the Children’s Reporter and Procurator Fiscal in relation to all of those charged.

Chief Inspector Gill Geany from Edinburgh Division said: “The aim of this operation was to demonstrate to our communities, and to those involved in the offences on Saturday 13th January, that these incidents would not be tolerated.

“Since that weekend a dedicated team of officers have reviewed around 500 hours of CCTV footage, as well as speaking to more than 100 witnesses and other individuals.

“What I want to make abundantly clear to the public, however, is that while Operation Pellucid has now concluded, any information we receive relating to this investigation, which has previously not been reported or investigated, will be progressed accordingly.

“Should anyone else be identified as being involved they can expect a visit from us.

“We will continue to utilise all resources at our disposal to detect those involved in antisocial motorcycle activity and deter these incidents arising, which we know are of great nuisance and concern to our communities.”

