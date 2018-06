A man has been charged following a road rage incident at Gogarburn.

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man in connection with a serious assault after officers received a report of a road rage type incident at Gogarburn Roundabout on Thursday 14 June.

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.