£42,000 drugs haul seized in Edinburgh

Drugs with a street value of £42,000 were seized by police in Edinburgh.

On Thursday, 10 February, officers from were conducting inquiries in Lochend Road South when they stopped two men and recovered 292g of cocaine, 289g of heroin and a quantity of cannabis along with £2,000 in cash.

An address on Lochend Road South was then searched, resulting in a further 153g of cannabis being seized along with various items associated with drug dealing.

The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of around £42,000, police said.

READ MORE: Homeowners came home to find burglars raiding their property

Three men - aged 30, 44 and 48 - have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins from Edinburgh’s Proactive CID said: “These arrests and the recovery of these very harmful substances were as a result of intelligence-led inquiries and demonstrates our commitment to tackling drug crime of all forms within Edinburgh.

“Our communities can rest assured that all information provided to us in relation to drug crime will be investigated thoroughly and acted upon accordingly to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in your area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE