5 bars in Edinburgh taking part in World Buckfast Day

5 bars in the Capital are taking part in World Buckfast Day this month.

The world’s most controversial wine now has its own day and it’s being celebrated all over the world this month.

Originally created as a form of medicine, Buckfast has gone on to become one of the most notorious and talked about drinks ever produced in the UK.

Despite its association with anti-social behaviour, Buckfast Tonic Wine has once again proved its commercial appeal.

Though made in southern England, Buckfast’s most popular markets are undoubtedly Scotland and Ireland.

In 2015, the first ever National Buckfast Day was launched before becoming “World Buckfast Day” in 2016.

World Buckfast Day started four years ago and his gone from strength to strength since, culminating in the launch of a chart topping app - Find Me Bucky, where people can locate and price Buckfast all over the globe.

Naturally, there are a number of pubs all over Scotland taking part, with five in Edinburgh.

These include; Roseleaf, Belted Burgers, La Belle Angele, Subway and The Mash House.

In 2016, a sheriff in Dundee claimed there was a “very definite association between Buckfast and violence”

Between 2010 and 2012, Strathclyde Police said Buckfast was mentioned in almost 6,500 crime reports.

And former First Minister Jack McConnell described the brand on BBC Scotland’s The Politics Show as “a badge of pride amongst those who are involved in antisocial behaviour”.

In recognition of Buckfast’s notorious reputation, the organisers have asked those taking part to enjoy the day responsibly and to drink in moderation.

A number of other ‘celebrations’ are being held Ayia Napa, Belfast, Bristol, Cork, Dublin, Western Australia, Ibiza, London, Liverpool, Manchester and Sydney.