5 of the best places to get pizza in Edinburgh

Looking for a slice or two in the capital? Our list of what we think is the best selection of pizza vendors in the city should help.

CIVERINOS

(5 Hunter Square, Edinburgh EH1 1QW)

We were quite rightly lambasted for missing out this excellent little eatery in our last feature on Edinburgh’s pizza joints and with a fan base as loyal as theirs they must be doing something right.

The menu is a little more stripped back and leaning towards street food than the others on our list, but it is safe to say that it offers some of the most interesting pizzas around.

Using artisan sourdough as the base for some cracking ingredients including slow cooked pulled pork & apple, Nduja sausage and salciccia. The all vegan ‘meat is murder’ pizza, and of course, the now famous Civerinos pizza.

AT.PIZZA

(4 Charlotte Lane, Edinburgh EH2 4QZ)

One of the newest ventures to hit the capital, atPizza made waves when they first arrived with the claim that they could make your perfect pizza in “just 90 seconds”.

They’ve become hugely popular since their launch due to their highly customisable menu, meaning anyone popping in can have a pizza made to their spec (for a fixed price of £9.95) with four different cheeses, five sauces and over 35 versatile toppings.

Don’t worry if you are indecisive they also offer a large selection of premade styles to take all of the fuss out of ordering.

NKD PIZZA

(6-8 Morningside Dr, Edinburgh EH10 5LY)

NKD Pizza are another new addition to the Edinburgh pizza scene and their offer of free pizza to people with parking tickets was just an incredible piece of guerrilla marketing that we can definitely get behind.

Currently they only have an outlet in Morningside but a second venue on St Johns Road in Corstorphine is due to open soon and they deliver to a wide range of Edinburgh postcodes.

Try from their extensive menu of pizzas made from their unique dough and fresh toppings (we loved the calabria) or make your own with a variety of sizes, crusts, sauces and toppings.

PIZZERIA 1926

(85 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2AA)

In case you didn’t know, Neapolitan pizza is the in-thing at the moment and Pizzeria 1926 have got this delicious traditional treat nailed down.

Launched by the creative pair behind Locanda de Gusti, chef Rosario Sartore and his wife Maria, this exciting pizzeria specialises in all things Naples.

Choose from pizzas such as the wonderfully named Diegoal (named for the Napoli and Argentinian great Maradona), the 1926 or the Quattro Formaggi.

Those looking for something truly special would be well advised to check out the Pizza Fritta, a Neapolitan street food that is basically a deep fried calzone (and is as delicious as it sounds!).

ORIGANO

(236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8PD)

The busy yet cosy Origano on Leith Walk (which is now apparently quite the hot spot for pizza – Origano is oft-cited as La Favorita’s main competition) boasts giant bases handmade using only Italian 00 flour and piled high with fresh and inventive combos of toppings including mascarpone, ‘nduja (Italian spreadable spicy sausage), mini mozzarella balls, santos tomatoes, spinach, truffle oil, Gorgonzola and artichokes alongside the usual suspects, all generously littered with fresh rocket or parsley.

The Del Mare – with fresh lemon squeezed over anchovies, tuna, prawns, garlic and parsley – is a menu highlight.

