5 reasons to buy today’s Edinburgh Evening News

Have your say

Tuesday’s Evening News is packed with 48-pages of the best local news, sport, features and opinion. Here’s just 5 reasons to buy the paper.

1. Hands off Hibs, Save Wardie Bay and.... Barry Manilow

We take a misty-eyed look back at Edinburgh in 1990.

2. Out of the jungle... and into the Evening News

Read our fantastic new columnist Kez Dugdale.

3. Are there too many hotels in Edinburgh?

Amid calls for a ban on new hotels opening in the city centre, we take a look behind the headlines on the impact of the growing trade on the Capital.

4. Anyone for a dram?

We report on Crabbie’s return to Leith with plans for a £7 million distillery

5. Litter rage

We highlight some of your litter hot spots as you call for a clean up.