5 top tips for driving in the snow

The snow and winter weather has hit many parts of Scotland, including the Capital.

However, many drivers still need to use their car despite the conditions.

With this winter set to be one of the worst in recent memory, it is vital that drivers take all precuations they can if they need to use their vehicle.

Edinburgh based couriers Eagle Couriers shared some of their tips to driving in the winter weather.

1- It is common sense but make sure your windscreen, mirrors and lights aren’t frozen over. Don’t just rely on looking through a small patch on the windscreen but take extra time in the morning to make sure everything is clear.

2- Where possible, stick to main, gritted roads and try to avoid side roads as these have a higher chance of being icy.

3- Check the speed limits for your journey to see if there have been any reduced speed limits put in place.

4- If the road looks wet but doesn’t appear to be ice, remember this could be black ice. Black ice is practically invisible to drivers so be extra cautious of this. Try and maintain your speed without slamming on the breaks so you remain in control of your vehicle.

5-Leave ten times more space between you and the car in front to ensure you have plenty of breaking space

Driver Simon Oliver also shared another tip with the Edinburgh Evening News saying: “I keep a winter box in the van just in case. In it I have a torch, a blanket, water, de-icer and my wife’s glass cleaner so I can keep my windows, mirrors and lights clean.

“Being located in Currie, I am usually one of the first in Edinburgh to get hit by the bad weather so it is important I stay up to date with weather updates and news of road closures. I usually check this the night before and the morning of my drive.”