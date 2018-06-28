50ft climbing obstacle to open inside shopping centre

Adrenaline junkies are set to get a taste of a unique new climbing obstacle when it opens inside a shopping centre on Friday.

The Aerial Adventures, which includes a 50ft vertical climbing wall and free-falling descender, are set to open at The Centre in Livingston.

Testing the equipment

The shopping centre has announced plans to extend its Friday opening hours to accommodate visitors to the new adventure activities, which also includes a three-level soft play area and an 80-seater café.

The centre will be open on Fridays till 8pm from tomorrow to allow visitors a chance to test the new activities, situated in the Winter Garden area in the mall which will also feature a 100m long aerial adventure course, HiRide, due to open later this month.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston said: “We are delighted to be announcing our plans to open until 8pm on a Friday in addition to our existing Thursday late night openings to tie in with the arrival of our new adventure activities in the mall, soft play area and café.

“We have already been receiving fantastic feedback from visitors on the new activities, where there’s even more of a buzz in the mall now that shoppers can shop, eat and also play together, and from the 29th June for even longer.”

The soft play which is adjacent to the café, features a break out area and spectator seating and caters for children up to 12 years old, with a separate section for babies and toddlers.

Mark Murray, Managing Director at Aerial Adventures, said: “It’s great to see The Centre extend its opening hours alongside the launch of our unique adventure activities in The Centre, Livingston, which have really taken off, especially our HiClimb and HiFall descender.

“We are really looking forward to the opening of our HiRide aerial assault course in the coming weeks, which is 13m from the ground and suspended from the roof.

“It begins with a 15m zipline and features various obstacles including cargo nets, rope ladders and hanging discs, which we’re expecting will also be a big hit with locals and visitors from further afield looking for a great day out with the family, for even longer now, where they can shop, eat and have fun trying out something new together.”

