7 of the best places for pizza in Edinburgh

Pizza is one of the nation’s favourite dishes and Edinburgh caters for pizza lovers with a wealth of restaurants and takeaways.

These are seven of the best places for pizza in the city.

@Pizza

@Pizza offers a modern take on a traditional pizza restaurant, with a fast and casual feel.

Whether you want a quick lunch, or a meal with family and friends, this eatery is the perfect place for you to eat tasty pizza in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

4 Charlotte Lane, EH2 4QZ - atpizza.com



Dough Pizza

All of the pizzas at Dough are handcrafted and stone baked with a healthy dose of love and care.

Dough Pizza are so proud of their classic dough that they named themselves after it and they now have two branches in Edinburgh - one on Rose Street and the other on South Clerk Street. They also offer takeaways for those that prefer to eat delicious pizza in the comfort of their own home.

172 Rose Street, EH2 4BA / 47 South Clerk Street, EH8 9NZ - dough-pizza.co.uk



Pizzeria 1926

Every ingredient used at Pizzeria 1926 is fresh and simple, with the very best varieties of tomatoes, burrata, mozzarella, sausage, flour and olive oil - all are imported from Italy. The restaurant’s meat, seafood and vegetables are all sourced as locally as possible.

With a wide range of starters, pizza and pizza fritta (a Neapolitan street food that is popular amongst the locals in Naples) there’s something for everyone here.

85 Dalry Road, EH11 2AA - pizzeria1926.com



La Favorita

La Favorita is popular among locals, and delivers authentically Italian and delicious pizza straight to your door.

If you’re a fan of thin and crispy bases then this is the place for you, as they are La Favorita’s speciality. But if you’re in the mood for pasta, the restaurant also has a varied menu of delicious dishes for you to choose from.

321 Leith Walk, EH6 8SA / 7 Brighton Place, EH15 1LH - lafavoritadelivered.com



BrewDog

Fancy a pint and pizza? Then head to BrewDog.

The menu is small but varied, with a range of tasty stone baked sourdough pizzas for you to choose from. They also serve a cheese board and charcuterie board and cater for vegetarians and vegans, with vegan mozzarella now available.

143 Cowgate, EH1 1JS – brewdog.com/bars/uk/brewdog-edinburgh





Peter’s Yard

Although this may seem unexpected, Swedish café and bakery Peter’s Yard offer some of the tastiest pizzas in the city.

The Peter’s Yard menu may be simple, but their unique sourdough bases set this restaurant apart from other Edinburgh pizzerias. The pizzas are served up in quirky baskets and there’s something for everyone to choose from.

27 Simpson Loan, EH3 9GG / 3 Deanhaugh Street, EH4 1LU / 310 Morningside Road, EH10 4QQ / 1 Lister Square, EH3 9GL – petersyard.com



Origano

Origano in Leith is a very popular place for pizza in Edinburgh. The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere, but if you’re in the mood for pizza in the comfort of your own home, then Origano offers takeaways too.

With a wide range of pizzas, pasta dishes, side and starters, there’s plenty to choose from

277 Leith Walk, EH6 8PD – origano-leith.co.uk



