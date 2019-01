I was paying my first visit to the Capital of Scotland this week due to work commitments. I had just a couple of days north of the border (or the Wall if you're a Game of Thrones fan). Two days and one night was all I had to lap up a city that I'd heard so much about. Here's what I found:

1. There are some beautiful green spaces From Inverleith Park to Holyrood Park - Edinburgh benefits from some truly stunning parks and outdoor areas. They must really come into their own in the summer months...

2. Edinburgh folk are friendly - despite what people may say From the first Scotsman I spoke to upon arrival (a very friendly taxi driver), I knew that the stereotype of the Scottish being grumpy wasn't true (most of the time).

3. If you ask for recommendations - you'll be inundated Bars, restaurants, bistros, culture. Whatever you're looking for, locals have their own ideas of what you should try while in the city. That said, The Scran and Scallie came up a fair few times...

4. The Capital is even more picturesque than I thought I knew that Edinburgh was pretty, but I guess I didn't know just HOW pretty. The castle is the jewel in the crown, but the architecture and cobbled streets left a lasting impression.

