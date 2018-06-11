72nd Annual Taxi Trade Children’s Outing: Full list of road closures and traffic control

The Annual Taxi Trade Children’s Outing takes place tomorrow.

A number of roads will be closed/face traffic control measures ahead of the outing from 9am.

The event takes place every year, on the second Tuesday in June, with Edinburgh’s taxi drivers donating their time and money to take children for a day out at the seaside.

This year, the procession starts from Edinburgh Zoo heading to Eastfield with taxis decorated with a host of balloons and colourful designs.

Rolling road closures and traffic control will be in place along the route.

Some of the roads that will be affected include Corstorphine Road - West Coates - West Maitland Street - Princes Street - High Street - London Road - Portobello High Street - Joppa Road - Eastfield.

A number of well wishers can also go down on the route if they wish to donate, with taxi drivers often using buckets to collect as part of the appeal.

The event starts at 9am.