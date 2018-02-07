8 free things for teenagers to do in Edinburgh

None of these activities for teenagers in Edinburgh will cost a penny.

Keeping teenagers entertained on a tight budget can be tricky, but Edinburgh has a few fun (and completely free) tricks up its sleeve.

Portobello Beach

Just outside of the city centre, Portobello is an Edinburgh neighbourhood with the feel of a seaside town.

On a sunny day, teenagers can wander the promenade, soak up the sun on the beach or even take a dip in the sea.

National Museum of Scotland

Stretching across several floors, the enormous National Museum of Scotland is free to visit, and there are plenty of exhibitions to interest teenagers, from Scottish history to the evolution of animals.

Visit: Chambers Street, EH1 1JF - nms.ac.uk



The Potter Trail

Any teenaged Harry Potter fans will be excited to go on the totally free guided Potter Trail.

The tour stops at locations that inspired characters and scenes in the series, visits the places where JK Rowling wrote the books, and even includes information about the real witches and wizards of medieval Edinburgh.

More info: pottertrail.com



Gorgie City Farm

A peaceful oasis in the middle of a bustling city, Gorgie City Farm is a working urban farm in Edinburgh’s Dalry.

Animal loving teenagers will enjoy getting up close and personal with the various creatures living and staying temporarily on the farm, from cows to guinea pigs.

Visit: 51 Gorgie Road, EH11 2LA - gorgiecityfarm.org.uk



Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

Creative types might enjoy a trip to Edinburgh’s modern art gallery, where even the grounds look like works of art.

Visitors can take in all of the fascinating pieces on display inside the gallery for free, or simply soak up the sun in the beautiful gardens outside.

Visit: 75 Belford Road, EH4 3DR - nationalgalleries.org



Water of Leith Walkway

A great way to burn off some extra energy and get outside is to walk the lovely Water of Leith Walkway, which stretches more than 12 miles from Balerno to Leith.

Even just wandering from Stockbridge to Leith along the path makes for a lovely walk, no matter your age.

Guided ghost tour

Thrill-seeking teenagers might like to give a free ghost tour a go. The City Explorers tour runs every evening, starting on the Royal Mile.

Covering everything from Edinburgh’s connection to witchcraft and the plague, to body snatching and torture, this one and a half hour long walk is a spooky steal.

More info: freeghosttour.com



The Meadows

In good weather, The Meadows is a fantastic open green space where teenagers can go to exercise, play sports or simply relax with a good book.

Best of all, the park is totally free to visit, and has a buzzing atmosphere during the spring and summer months.