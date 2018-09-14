8 of the smallest pubs in Edinburgh

They say size doesn’t matter and these tiny pubs in Edinburgh certainly prove it.

From a cocktail at the docks to a whisky on the Royal Mile, here are the best and ‘wee-est’ pubs around town.

The Wee Pub

It proudly measures just 17 feet by 14 feet and could possibly be Edinburgh’s smallest boozer, but The Wee Pub at the Grassmarket still packs them in.

It says (at a push) it can fit 20 people inside, so choose your friends wisely.

96 Grassmarket, EH1 2JR - biddymulligans.co.uk



The Royal Oak

You’ll never find a seat at The Royal Oak unless you’re prepared to jam alongside the semi-regular line up of folk musicians.

If you’re happy to stand, though, this fantastic city centre pub is one of the best in town for live music and a pint. You’ll not be disappointed.

1 Infirmary Street, EH1 1LT

The Carriers Quarters

At over 200 years old, it claims it’s the oldest bar in Leith. The Carriers Quarters is also one of the smallest.

It’s an authentic wee bar that will transport you to a time gone by.

40 Bernard Street, EH6 6PR - carriersquarters.co.uk



Port o’ Leith

There were mixed feelings when Leith’s legendary Port o’ Leith pub was taken over by new management, refurbished and then given a swanky new cocktail list.

And although customers may no longer be able to party on the bar, it’s still one of the smallest drinking holes in town and worth a visit if you’re passing by.

58 Constitution Street, EH6 6RS

Halfway House

Located on the steps that lead Cockburn Street to Market Street, Halfway House is the perfect place was a quick pre-train snifter. It’s also tiny in size yet still has bags of character.

24 Fleshmarket Close, EH1 1BX

Jolly Judge

The Jolly Judge is just two minutes away from Edinburgh Castle so understandably it's always jam-packed, especially in summer.

Serving up real ales, whiskies and pub grub, this is a great place to take a visiting friend.

7 James Court, 493 Lawnmarket, EH1 2PB - jollyjudge.co.uk



Boda Bar

Boda Bar is quirky, cosy and dogs are very much welcome. What's not to love?

Situated on busy Leith Walk, this pub is a little refuge from the city's madness.

229 Leith Walk, EH6 8NY - bodabar.com



Bramble Bar & Lounge

You would never guess from the street that Bramble is one of the greatest speakeasy-style cocktail bars in town.

With great staff, top DJs and an unrivalled cocktail list, this little bar is a must-visit if you like a stiff drink.

16A Queen Street, EH2 1JE - bramblebar.co.uk