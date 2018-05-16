9 outdoor fitness clubs to try in Edinburgh

If you find yourself putting off the gym because the weather is too nice, this one’s for you.

Offering a more exciting and varied alternative to the gym, these outdoor fitness clubs in Edinburgh are ideal for getting into shape or trying out a new sport.

British Military Fitness Boot Camp

Run by military trained instructors, the BMF boot camps teach a variety of ‘civilian friendly’ physical exercises based on British Army, Navy and RAF training.

The outdoor sessions cover speed, stamina, strength and agility exercises for people of all fitness abilities. The BMF boot camps currently meet at several locations in Edinburgh, including the Meadows, Inverleith Park and Holyrood Park.

More info - britmilfit.com



Edinburgh Walking Group

If you prefer to take things at a slower pace, joining the Edinburgh Walking Group could be the ideal way to get some exercise in the great outdoors. The club meets regularly for walks in and around Edinburgh, varying from seaside strolls at South Queensferry to more strenuous hikes in the Pentlands. Most walks finish in a pub so you can have a well deserved pint at the end.

More info - meetup.com/edinburgh-walking



Edinburgh 20 Milers

Getting on your bike has been proven to be a fantastic way to keep fit, and the 20 Milers cycling club organises regular, easy-to-moderate rides to help you make the most of Edinburgh’s cycle routes. The routes (which are all around 20 miles long) tend to follow easy paths and gentle gradients whilst avoiding heavy traffic.

More info - 20milers.blogspot.co.uk



Nordic Walking Edinburgh

Nordic walking is a relatively new trend in the UK, but the Finns have been swearing by it for years. Using specialist poles to propel you along with your upper body strength, the practice uses 90 per cent of the body’s working muscles and burns 46 per cent more calories than normal walking. The Nordic walking sessions are suitable for all ages and abilities, and cover a variety of routes in Edinburgh, including Holyrood Park, Dalmeny Estate and Portobello Beach.

More info - getmefitquick.co.uk/nordic-walking



Portobello Sailing & Kayaking Club

Get fit without even noticing by joining the Portobello Sailing & Kayaking Club to take part in a variety of sea sports. With sea kayaking, sailing and rowing on offer, members can join in on organised trips, training courses and activity sessions.

More info - sailporty.org.uk



Project Awesome

If you’re an early riser, Project Awesome could be the club for you. Aiming to kickstart your day in a positive, high-energy way, the Edinburgh ‘tribe’ meets twice weekly at 6:30am on Calton Hill. The whole experience is intended to be fun and light-hearted, favouring movement and easy keep-fit exercises over boot camp regimes or gym routines.

More info - projectawesomehq.com



Access Parkour

Fancy challenging yourself with a physically demanding and technically skilled new hobby? Access Parkour provides regular outdoor classes in parkour – an alternative form of exercise which uses the world around you as an obstacle course. The classes are suitable for parkour beginners or more advanced practitioners, and are held in various areas of central Edinburgh.

More info - accessparkour.com



Race Fitness

If you’re thinking of entering a hardcore race (such as Tough Mudder or Total Warrior) joining a club like Race Fitness can help you train for the event, improve your general fitness and meet like-minded racers. Race Fitness regularly holds group classes in the Meadows, Inverleith Park and Holyrood Park, as well as guided trail running around the Edinburgh area.

More info - racefitness.co.uk



Edinburgh Mountaineering Club

As well as meeting weekly to climb the local crags (or Alien Rock’s indoor walls in the winter months), the Edinburgh Mountaineering Club also organises regular trips to the Scottish Highlands. Departing from Edinburgh, members of the club can enjoy group walks and weekend expeditions to places like Skye, Braemar and the Cairngorms.

More info - edinburghmc.org.uk