9 things everyone in Edinburgh should do before they die
From the Beltane Fire Festival to shopping on Victoria Street, make sure you tick these nine things off your list.
1. Count the stars at the Royal Observatory on Blackford Hill
Guided tours of the night sky from its distinctive copper domes in both summer and winter, point out planets, constellations and nebulae and pass round meteorites to handle. There's also a tour of the historic Victorian telescope dome, which still houses one of the largest telescopes in Scotland.
Spend a day strolling at Portobello beach, taking in the slot machines and a game of bingo along the way, then top it all off with a fish supper in the sea air, slathered in salt 'n' sauce, as anyone in their right mind (ie resident in Edinburgh) knows it should be.
4. Go underground and visit the city under the city
Mary King's Close, and the Vaults under South Bridge, are where Edinburgh's reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the world becomes understandable. Paranormal studies on the Vaults (heart-stoppingly close to Burke and Hare territory and fabled as a stash for their grisly wares) have shown high levels of poltergeist activity and there have been reports of punching, bruising, scratching, hair-pulling and ankle-grabbing from the tour.