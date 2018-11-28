9 things everyone in Edinburgh should do before they die

4. Go underground and visit the city under the city

Mary King's Close, and the Vaults under South Bridge, are where Edinburgh's reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the world becomes understandable. Paranormal studies on the Vaults (heart-stoppingly close to Burke and Hare territory and fabled as a stash for their grisly wares) have shown high levels of poltergeist activity and there have been reports of punching, bruising, scratching, hair-pulling and ankle-grabbing from the tour.

