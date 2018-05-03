9 things to do in Edinburgh this Bank Holiday weekend

As the May Bank Holiday weekend gets tantalisingly closer and temperatures begin to creep towards the 20s, all that remains is deciding what to do with this glorious extra time off.

By Steph Abbot

In keeping with the spirit of bank holidays, we’ve tried to take out as much of the hard work as possible by putting together a list of fun things to fill your time.

Whether you’re looking for family friendly activities or the best party in town - we’ve got it covered.

Peaky Blinders Night

See yourself as something of a modern day Thomas Shelby, or just love a tweed suit and flat cap?

Head along to The Caves this Friday for a Peaky Blinders-themed night out that promises a 1920s feel with a modern twist. Starting from 9pm and finishing at 3am, party goers will be treated to a mix of club classics, disco and old school music.

8-10 Niddry Street - more info

Silent Disco Tours

If you like the idea of combining sightseeing with a soundtrack then this could be the perfect activity for you.

Beginning in the city’s Grassmarket, this walking (and dancing) tour allows you to explore the Old Town, visiting top historical sites and learn a few gruesome tales from the city’s darker past. Suitable for ages five and up, this is the ideal family activity for anyone looking to enjoy a Saturday singalong with a difference.

94-96 Grassmarket - more info

Edinburgh Prince Party

Now in its fourth year, this night out is an appreciation of all things Prince. Ever more poignant since his unexpected death in 2016, the event held this Saturday at The VooDoo Rooms is a celebration of the life and music of icon Prince Rogers Nelson and welcomes fans from across the country.

19A West Register Street - more info

Indoor Market Place

Should the weather decide to take a chilly turn, this indoor market hosted by The White Stuff on George Street will offer the perfect respite.

The event is in aid of local charity, Dean and Cauvin Trust, which aims to support vulnerable young people at risk of being homeless. Businesses from across the city will come together, offering a massive range of products, from delicious cheeses, cakes to stylish homeware items.

89 George Street - more info

Ladies on Rotation Rooftop Disco Party

Ascend to the city’s SKYbar this Sunday, where Resident DJs Blonde Flash and Natasha Kitty Kat will start spinning from 4pm.

While enjoying the spectacular views and music, you can tuck into the all day BBQ on offer. Who says cosmos and hotdogs didn’t mix?

34 Bread Street - more info

Old Town Street Food Festival

Every Bank Holiday Sunday, The Three Sisters Courtyard plays host to a jam packed array of vendors, offering some of the best street food in the city.

This time around, it’s a Spanish edition and lunch can be enjoyed while listening to one of the many bands playing throughout the day. Open from 12pm until late, families are welcome to attend until 4pm.

139 Cowgate - more info

Walk, Talk, Make

A fantastic event for the little ones, this outdoor tour (put together by the National Galleries of Scotland) is a fun free way to fill an afternoon.

Wellies are encouraged, and those who head along this Saturday will be treated to a range of activities aimed at inspiring and teaching youngsters.

73 Belford Road - more info

Cinco De Mayo

Known in English as the 5th of May, traditionally Cinco De Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s triumph over French forces back in 1862.

Taking place in The Three Sisters courtyard, this event is more about margaritas than military victories. The DJ starts at 12pm and if you feel thirsty after enjoying the masses of Mexican street food available, why not enjoy an ice cold Corona and lime?

139 The Cowgate - more info

The Carpenters Story

Opening at the Playhouse this Friday, this musical tells the story of the unbreakable bond between Karen and Richard Carpenter. Almost 30 years after it first began touring, this show promises phenomenal vocals and fantastic music.

18-22 Greenside Lane - more info