900 homes set for Bangour psychiatric hospital site

A housing developer is set to take over the site of Bangour Village psychiatric hospital with plans to build 891 houses.

The Bangour Village psychiatric hospital site in West Lothian, which includes 15 listed buildings, is set to be taken over after lying empty for 14 years.

Bangour village hospital.

According to reports in the Herald NHS Lothian, has a planning application going through the system for 891 homes, 800 new build and 91 conversions, and a primary school.

An earlier bid to covert the site into new homes fell flat following the economic downturn, but it appears that Allanwater Homes have kickstarted the process.

The company would not comment on the plans but confirmed that discussions was ongoing with NHS Lothian.

NHS Lothian, appointed property advisersd Justin Lamb Associates to revive interest ahead of a planning decision through West Lothian Council.

Justin Lamb told the Herald Bangour is “probably the best opportunity in Scotland to deliver a new village in a mature landscape.”