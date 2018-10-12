A Fallout-themed video game bar is coming to Edinburgh soon

Have your say

It's soon to be the end of the world for one Edinburgh pop-up bar - but at least there will be cocktails.

Ever-changing Edinburgh bar Pop Up Geeks is to base its next theme on the widely popular post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout.

The nuclear-wasteland themed game pits your character against various mutated creatures, like mutant bears and terrifying ghouls.

The Pop Up Geeks are well known for their immersively-themed bars - in the past they've run a Game of Thrones-themed bar, and a Walking Dead bar, so prepare to be a bit scared.

But their drinks will definitely put a more positive spin on post-nuclear disaster life, with options including stamina-boosting S.P.E.C.I.A.L cocktails. And, of course, Nuka Cola.

A notice on the Pop Up Geeks website reads: "Following total atomic annihilation, the rebuilding of this great nation of ours may fall to you!

"That’s why we here at Vault 131 have provided the alcoholic refreshment you’ll need to endure the perils of the Wasteland!

"Our bar is fully stocked with everything you'll need when preparing to venture above ground."

It goes on to say: "Discover what makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L with our seven defining cocktails, they're sure perk you right up.

"Stock up on Chems, from Stimpaks to Radaway, they're just what the doctor ordered!

"For that burst of atomic energy, drink Nuka Cola! We'll be serving up 4 Nuka Varieties to ensure you Zap that Thirst!"

The pop up on East Market Street will be running from October 31 to November 25.





