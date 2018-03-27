A8 reopened following vehcile fire

Have your say

Drivers faced a number of delays on the A8 this morning following a vehicle fire.

The car has since been removed but was on on the hard shoulder/bus lane at the A8 Glasgow Road near to Ingliston.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at around 8:05am.

There were a number delays due to the road being closed for roughly 25 minutes with smoke affecting the carriageway.

Traffic was moving slowly between Gogarstone Road and M9 J1 / A89 / B7030.

Both lanes have since reopened and the car has been removed.

