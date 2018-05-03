Abandoned cat found on Edinburgh doorstep

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a cat was abandoned on a doorstep in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the cat on 30 April after a member of public found her on their doorstep in a cat carrier on Castlebrae Avenue.

Scottish SPCA Senior Inspector John Toule said: “The cat had no obvious injuries when she was found, however that could have been drastically different if she had been left outside without food and water for much longer.

“Nellie, named by staff, is a tortishell and white short haired cat and was found in a carrier on a member of the publics doorstep.

“We’re hoping that someone recognises her so we can find out why she was abandoned in this manner.

“Nellie is now being cared for at our centre in Balerno, where she will stay until we find her a loving new home.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE