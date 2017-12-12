Absconded prisoner Conlon Carr found

A prisoner who escaped from a G4S security van in central Edinburgh and sparked a helicopter search has been tracked down and is back in custody.

Police confirmed that 19-year-old Conlon Carr, who absconded from G4S security officers while being brought to St Leonard’s Police Station earlier today has now been found.

Carr sparked a major police search which involved various units including a force helicopter.

The teenager was traced around 2:25pm in the Craigmillar Castle area. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers have thanked those members of the public and media who assisted with our appeal.

Willie Galloway, Operations Director G4S said: “A person in our care managed to escape from custody officers while being escorted back on to a prison vehicle and has now been re-apprehended.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and will take appropriate action as required.”

