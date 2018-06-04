Acts set for Local Hero stage

SINGING sensation Saskia Eng and students from the renowned Edinburgh Dance Academy are set to wow audiences at the Evening News Local Hero awards later this month.

The teenager reached the knockout stage of ITV talent contest The Voice UK, receiving coaching from stars including Sir Tom Jones and Black Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am.

And now, she is set to return to the stage alongside some of the capital’s other up and coming talent to entertain hundreds of guests at the event in the capital’s historic Assembly Rooms venue.

The ceremony, sponsored by Farmer Autocare, aims to shine a light on Capital and Lothians residents whose bravery and hard work has gone unnoticed.

We have asked readers to nominate their unsung heroes in the Capital and they responded in their droves, with hundreds flocking to tell us about some of the phenomenal citizens who have brought the city together over the last 12 months.

The judging panel sorted through more than 200 entries featuring some of the capital’s most inspirational residents before the closing date on May 9.

Judges included Jim Kerr, managing director of the event’s main sponsor, Farmer Autocare, Gaynor Marshall, communications director at Lothian transport, Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory and Allison Barr, founder of the awards’ charity partner ‘Jak’s Den’.

The final ceremony will see awards given out in 14 different categories including Carer of the Year, Community Champion, Teacher of the Year, Health Champion, Neighbour of the Year and Parent or Guardian of the Year.

Other awards given out on the night include Inspirational Young Adult, Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero Award and the Bravery Award.

As always, the highlight of the night will be the overall Local Hero Award, which was won last year by Olympic cycling champion Callum Skinner. The former James Gillespie’s High pupil won gold in the track cycling team sprint and silver in the individual sprint at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

Forth One presenter Arlene Stuart will present the prizes on the night, with singer Saskia and performers from the dance academy set to put on a spectacular performance for those attending.

Saskia, 16, a student at the city of Edinburgh music school, exited the competition in the Battle Rounds, losing out to fellow teenager Donel Mangena.

The acts will be supported by singer Megan Grace, fresh from playing lead roles in touring productions of shows including Les Misérables, RENT, Spring Awakening and Sunshine On Leith.

The glittering event takes place on Friday, June 15.

Tickets for the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards ceremony are still available to buy online at www.localheroesedin.co.uk for just £55 + VAT.