All stock going at Edinburgh Toys R Us during closing down sale

AN Edinburgh branch of Toys R Us is holding a closing down - as dozens of the chain’s stores are set to shut their doors.

The Craigleith Toys R Us is slashing prices with immediate effect with discounts of up to 25 per cent throughout the store.

All items in the store have been reduced and must be sold, including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared.

The company is advising customers to take advantage of the discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country have led to popular ranges selling out fast.

Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday.

A spokesman for the Craigleith store said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store - everything is now reduced to up to 25 per cent.

“If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now. Everything must go.

“Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.”

Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid and the goods are collected by March 11. Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided that these are also completed by Sunday.

