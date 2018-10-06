All Under One Banner Edinburgh rally: Tens of thousands take part in march

The pro-independence event in Edinburgh today is being hailed as the biggest yet.

The independence march started at 1pm this afternoon from the capital’s Johnston Terrace under the shadow of the castle rock.

From there, marchers will make their way down the Royal Mile towards Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament.

The full route is as follows:

• Johnston Terrace (1pm)

• Lawnmarket

• High Street

• Canongate

• Queen’s Drive (Scottish Parliament)

• Holyrood Park

In the lead up to the the event All Under One Banner said they anticipated the march to be “the biggest and boldest demonstration for Independence in Scotland’s History.”

Organisers All Under One Banner had been told last week that the rally would not go ahead after Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who are responsible for Holyrood Park, pointed out that political events were not permitted in the park.

Yesterday All Under One Banner (AUOB) said that the decision had been overturned, claiming ‘victory’ on social media following discussions with Edinburgh Council, Police Scotland and HES.

AUOB said that police had made an “executive call” to allow the rally to take place.

Attendees have taken to Twitter to show their support a give an idea of the sheer number of people who are currently marching in the capital.

@Poorinthepocket tweeted: “Whit a Braw sight”

@notoriousbigip replied: “This makes me very happy #indyref”

@DavoMcBot said: “1330hrs still not moved from Johnston Terrace must be a lot of people”

@Frank_McGinnis added: “police reckon 100000 ....brilliant”

Early estimates suggest that up to 50,000 people could attend today’s march and rally. But full figures will be supplied by Police Scotland after the end of the march.

