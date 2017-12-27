Amazon shares Edinburgh’s most popular buys of 2017

Living in the vibrant Capital means access to a year-long calendar of lively events.

But if Edinburgh’s top buy from Amazon this year is anything to go by, perhaps for some, the buzz of an abundance of high-spirited festivities is just a little too much.

Laser Lite ear plugs topped the list of the most popular products in Edinburgh.

Apparently Capital customers made the most of a bumper deal on the foam noise blockers, grabbing 100 pairs for £12.98.

The list was released as part of Amazon’s 2017 Trends Report, showing the most popular products bought from the website in every area of the UK over the past year.

Edinburgh joined the rest of Scotland in demonstrating a need for serious stress reduction as the sales of foam earth stress balls topped the bestseller list for the city and the rest of Scotland.

They are among the items said to be more in demand in the Capital than anywhere else in the country – although exact sales figures are not available so we’ll take their word for it.

When it comes to music, shoppers in the city favoured a broad mix by opting for the Now That’s What I Call Music 93 compilation.

If the Amazon statistics are to be believed, the choice may seem rather bizarre considering the most recent in the music compilation series is “Now 98” – but a £5 off promotion code could have persuaded customers to pick up the “vintage” version.

Or perhaps it was a deliberate snub to the UK’s top streamed songs on Amazon Music Unlimited – Despacito by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi feat. Justin Bieber.

Eager to catch up on the hit fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones, city shoppers topped the film category by ordering season five in droves.

The series premiered in 2011, and its seventh season ended on earlier 2017.

Edinburgh Gin was also a popular choice this Christmas with the gin, rhubarb and ginger liqueur recorded as the number one gift bought by the city’s consumers.

Elsewhere in Scotland, “chill out” seemed to be the name of the game with bestsellers including colouring books and mindfulness books.

And to mark the site’s ten year anniversary, the report gives an insight into the nation’s overall buying habits over the last decade.

Unsurprisingly, coming out on top as the bestselling product from the site, in the UK since 2007 was the Fire TV stick – a media streaming device developed by Amazon itself. It is closely followed by Adele’s third album – 25 – and the list also includes Bio Oil Specialist Skincare Oil, risque party game Cards Against Humanity, Disney chartopper Frozen and practical buy for pet lovers – Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter.

Stephen Lumsden, head of customer relations at Amazon’s Edinburgh centre, said: “Shoppers in Edinburgh have been buying an eclectic mix of products from Amazon throughout the year.

“The products in Edinburgh are among the 250 million items available to customers in the UK and we’re excited to see how shopping trends continue in the new year.”

