Anything but England! An alternative TV guide to avoid the football action

Couldn’t care less about how England get on in Russia? Here are the top TV alternatives to tune in to as England take on Tunisia tonight.

For those who really don’t want to know how England are doing in the World Cup, the terrestrial TV schedules for the rest of June make for dire reading.

Gareth Southgate’s England team are set to take on their first opponents Tunisia tonight, with coverage kicking off from 6.15pm on BBC1.

The match kicks off at 7pm from Volgograd Arena, and a highlights show will be shown on ITV at 10.45pm.

But here are five things you could watch, if you want to escape the World Cup action.

The Family Farm

BBC Two, 8.00pm

Kate Humble presents this four-parter in which three families ditch the urban rat race in search of a better work-life balance and the experience of living and working on a sheep farm in Snowdonia.

Versailles

BBC Two, 9.00pm

It seems, after all, that rudimentary street lights and running water aren’t enough to keep those pesky Parisian peasants happy. As the public mood becomes ever more inflamed, King Louis’s (George Blagden) troubles deepen when news arrives that Cardinal Leto in Rome is determined to put the French king in his place.

Twilight

ITV2, 6.25pm

Director Catherine Hardwicke gets her teeth stuck into this teenage vampire romance based on the popular Stephenie Meyer books.

Now You See Me (2013)

E4, 9.00pm

A group of illusionists (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco) are encouraged to carry out a string of heists by a mysterious figure.

Emmeline Pankhurst: The Making of a Militant

BBC Four, 7.30pm

Presented by actress Sally Lindsay, the documentary looks at Pankhurst’s roots in Manchester and how a family background in radicalism imbued her with a deep commitment to political activism.