Appeal after cyclist pushed from bike by gang of youths in Pilton

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist had objects thrown at him and was pushed from his bike by a group of teens.

The incident occurred about 5.30pm on Tuesday 8th May in Drylaw.

The cyclist, who was travelling on the Ferry Road walkway near to Ainslie Park Leisure Centre had items thrown at him and was pushed off his bike by a group of children.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area around this time or saw the group of children.

They are appealing for any helmet cam or similar footage and have asked cycle path users to check footage if you were nearby at the time.

The group was described as about 10 children, 14-16 years old, wearing black and grey hooded tops trying to conceal their identities.

Police have urged anyone who may have information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 3222, 08/05/2018 or report anonymously to @CrimestoppersUK