Appeal for information following suspicious bin fire in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Ladywell.

The incident happened around 4.20am on Tuesday 29th May at and address in Burnbank.

A bin outside the property was set alight, resulting in damage being caused to the door, a side window and an external cupboard. The bin was also destroyed.

No one was injured as result of the fire and inquiries are now underway to identify whoever was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Greig Muir from Livingston CID said: “Had the fire managed to spread and take hold of the house, then this could have been a far more serious incident. Thankfully, however, no one was hurt.

“Nevertheless, we are treating this very seriously and would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Burnbank in the early hours of Thursday morning to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have information that can help us trace the culprits then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 445 of the 29th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the chartiy Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.